Još se nije ni razvela: Hale Beri zavela poznatog holivudskog glumca

#HalleBerry & #KeanuReeves have been dating for a few months. Halle Berry has joined the cast of #JohnWick: Chapter 3, and Life & Style has learned she’s become much more than just Keanu Reeves’ co-star. “Halle and Keanu are dating,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They started seeing each other even before they began filming. As soon as they started getting to know each other, they realized there was something there that was stronger than a friendship.” Their movie is filming in NYC, but they won’t be showing any PDA between takes. “They want to keep their romance on the down-low for now,” the insider says to Life & Style. “But it’s only a matter of time until they go public.” “Keanu is totally Halle’s type,” the insider says to Life & Style. “She likes that he’s very mysterious, introspective and down-to-earth. He’s not about the whole #Hollywood spotlight thing. She finds that very attractive — and, of course, she thinks he’s super handsome.”

A post shared by SpillingMoreTea (@spillingmoretea_) on Jun 1, 2018 at 5:01pm PDT