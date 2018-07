MUNDIJAL UŽIVO Pogba: Nismo favoriti, Lovren puca od samopouzdanja

Gutted..... Thank you to every one of you who have been there each step of the way! The support at each game has been incredible 🦁🦁🦁 Sorry we couldn’t cross that final hurdle. Congrats to Croatia and good luck to you in the final 💔 #England

