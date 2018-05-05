Vijesti online

FERGUSON U BOLNICI

5.5.2018 22:50

Izdrži šefe: Fudbalski i sportski svijet šalje poruke podrške Ser Aleksu

Izdrži šefe: Fudbalski i sportski svijet šalje poruke podrške Ser Aleksu
Foto: Reuters Autor: Vijesti sport

Vijest da je Aleks Ferguson hitno operisan večeras zbog krvarenja na mozgu obišla je svijet, a poruke podrške dolaze sa svih strana.

"Izdrži šefe, izdrži legendo", poručuju ljubitelji fudbala i sporta.

Izdvojeni komentari Komentara: 2

  • zeljko_pg 25 minuta
    legenda.. u mom je srcu.. Dio njega je..
    • 0
    • 0
  • Pule 42 minute
    Malo ce koji sportista ili trener ovo dozivjeti.
    • 3
    • 0

