Izdrži šefe: Fudbalski i sportski svijet šalje poruke podrške Ser Aleksu
Vijest da je Aleks Ferguson hitno operisan večeras zbog krvarenja na mozgu obišla je svijet, a poruke podrške dolaze sa svih strana.
"Izdrži šefe, izdrži legendo", poručuju ljubitelji fudbala i sporta.
Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx— Michael Carrick (@carras16) May 5, 2018
Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 5, 2018
Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 5, 2018
The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected with Aberdeen Football Club are with our former manager, Sir Alex Ferguson and his family following tonight’s news. pic.twitter.com/Y20wWRzDy0— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 5, 2018
Everyone at the NBA would like to send our very best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson and his loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MyAI9lhSAd— NBA UK (@NBAUK) May 5, 2018
We’re sending our best wishes to @ManUtd and Sir Alex Ferguson!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 5, 2018
Hoping for a strong and speedy recovery 🙏
My best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today.— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) May 5, 2018
Everyone at Sevilla FC wants to send their best wishes and strength to those close to Sir Alex Ferguson at such a difficult time. If there's anyone out there with the spirit to pull through it's Sir Alex. Fuerza!— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 5, 2018
Very sorry to hear the news that Sir Alex Ferguson is seriously ill in hospital. Wish him all the very best.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 5, 2018
Thoughts and prayers sir alex 🙌🏾— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) May 5, 2018
We join many across the world of football in sending our best wishes to Sir Alex Fergusonhttps://t.co/0NLbwWPNFe— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) May 5, 2018
After hearing the dreadful news this evening, everyone at @valenciacf_en would like to wish former @ManUtd manager Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery. 🙏— Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) May 5, 2018
Very sorry to hear about sir Alex Ferguson being in hospital. Thoughts are with him and his family. Stay strong Boss 🙏 https://t.co/Fbz9I1edsp— Robin van Persie (@Persie_Official) May 5, 2018
Komentara: 2
- Najpopularniji
- Najnoviji
-
zeljko_pg 25 minutalegenda.. u mom je srcu.. Dio njega je..
-
Pule 42 minuteMalo ce koji sportista ili trener ovo dozivjeti.
-
