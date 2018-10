"Moj mali brat dao je gol Realu"

My baby bro scored the winning goal against @realmadrid today 🙀🙌🏻 👏🏻🙏🏻💃🏻 #proudsister 🙋🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Blanka Vlasic-official (@blankavlasic_official) on Oct 2, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT