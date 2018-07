Nidam se oprostio od Mornara: Volim vas momci!

MORNAR BAR!! what a season we had! I want to say thank you to all the fans for the love and the support through messages, hugs, or just small talks when we walk past each other. The love was unreal! To my teammates thank you for accepting me and letting me lead you guys, our biggest strength was our chemistry and with that we made HISTORY !!!! LOVE YOU GUYS! thank you to all our coaches, trainer, physio and doctor for always having us ready to go to be our best. We accomplished so much last season and shocked all of Europe. It was a hard decision to move on but it's time for a new challenge!! Keeping building off what we started!! UNTIL NEXT TIME SAILORS!!!! #chapter5

A post shared by Derek Needham (@dneedham) on Jul 20, 2018 at 4:04am PDT