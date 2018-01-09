TRANSFERI UŽIVO: Marko Bakić se vratio u Portugal, Martin Luter King u Španiji
Pratite zimski prelazni rok na portalu Vijesti
14.39 Marko Bakić se vratio u Belenenseš.
Potencijalni crnogorski reprezentativac ponovo je u portugalskom timu na pozajmici iz Brage.
On je dres Beleneseša nosio prije dvije godine, kada je na 14 utakmica u portugalskom prvenstvu postigao četiri gola.
🇵🇹 Ufficiale: Marko #Bakić 🇲🇪 ('93) torna al #Belenenses due anni dopo. Il centrocampista arriva in prestito dal #Braga per i prossimi sei mesi.— il Calcio Slavo (@calcioslavo) January 3, 2018
[ foto: @BelenensesSAD ] pic.twitter.com/5Eu0QUgSAe
13.52 Španski trećeligaš Seuta dovela je igrača iz Portugala koji se zove Martin Luter King!
Ima 21 godinu, igrao je u Oljanenseu, a stiže iz Ars Martinja.
El sorprendente fichaje del Ceuta: ¡Martin Luther King Junior! https://t.co/FrEtWRVgUo pic.twitter.com/LSWpxRKQGR— FichajesMARCA (@Marcatransfer) January 9, 2018
13.15 Novi selektor reprezentacije Čilea biće Kolumbijac Reinaldo Rueda, saopštio je danas Fudbalski savez južnoameričke zemlje.
Rueda je dogovorio četvorogodišnji saradnju, a na klupu Čilea stiže umjesto Argentinca, Huana Antonija Picija koji je otišao poslije neuspjeha u kvalifikacijama za Svjetsko prvenstvo u Rusiji.
13.06 Svjetski mediji su javili juče da je Pjer Emerik Obamejang dogovorio transfer u Gvangžu, te da će Borusija Dortmund dobiti 70 miliona eura.
Kineski klub je demantovao informaciju, zvanićnim saopštenjem.
13.05 Maruan Felaini je rekao Žozeu Murinju da želi da ide iz Junajteda.
Belgijancu ugovor ističe na ljeto.
13.03 Šalke je obezbijedio transfer Marka Uta iz Hofenhajma za naredno ljeto.
Ut dolazi kao slobodan igrač, a potpisaće ugovor na četiri godine.
This season's most prolific German forward to join #Schalke on a free in the summer on a 4-year deal ⚽ More on Mark #Uth transfer 👉https://t.co/WUBWQCAGzl #s04 pic.twitter.com/Hg9j0IHVAH— FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) January 9, 2018
12.50 Arda Turan je večerao sa predsjednikom Istanbul Bašakšehira Gekselom Gimušdagom.
Igrač Barselone će vjerovatno karijeru nastaviti u tom klubu.
LATEST: Oh look who it is! Arda Turan at the table with Başakşehir president Göksel Gümüşdağ... The Barcelona man could join the Süper Lig leaders. Say what you want about Arda he would be an unbelievable transfer for the (ex) Istanbul minnows pic.twitter.com/T9w84GiJS5— Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) January 9, 2018
12.45 Inter je kategorički demantovao navode pojedinih španskih medija da je Mauro Ikardi tajno obavio ljekarske preglede u Milanu i da će do kraja mjeseca potpisati za Real.
Mauro Icardi’s entourage have categorically denied the #Inter striker took a medical with #RealMadrid, as has been claimed in Spain. https://t.co/NUrBjA1lBO #FCIM pic.twitter.com/J5AN6MTvwr— footballitalia (@footballitalia) January 9, 2018
11.25 PSŽ je odredio cijenu za Lukasa Mouru, javljaju francuski mediji.
I to vrlo visoku - čak 40 miliona eura.
Zainteresovani klubovi žele samo da pozajme Brazilca.
Među njima je i Mančester junajted.
11.20 Filipe Kutinjo se oprostio od Liverpula, emotivnim pismom, u kome je klubu sa "Enfilda" zahvalio na svemu što je uradio za njega.
"Prije selidbe u Liverpul, znao sam veličinu kluba i istoriju, ali ono što sam shvatio tokom vremena je da posjeduje jedinstveno srce i dušu. Ima svoju ličnost i karakter“, napisao je Kutinjo.
"Napuštam Liverpul jer je Barselona moj san. Liverpul je bio moj san, koji sam imao sreću da ostvarim i dao sam mu pet godina. Karijera na terenu ne traje dugo, a igrati za Barselonu, kao i za Liverpul, nešto je što želim da iskusim i uživam dok mogu", napisao je Kutinjo.
Since the moment I arrived in Liverpool , me and my family have been made to feel so welcome and have made so many friends. On the pitch and off the pitch, we have experienced the beauty of this club and its fans. In turn, I hope I have delivered memories and moments that have brought happiness to the Liverpool supporters. Moving to Liverpool, I knew the club’s greatness and history but what I did learn during my time was the unique heart and soul of the place. It has its own personality and character. I leave Liverpool because Barcelona is a dream for me. Liverpool was a dream that I was fortunate enough to realise and I have given five years of my life to it. A career on the pitch only lasts for so long and to play for Barcelona as well as Liverpool is something I want to experience and enjoy while I am blessed enough to be able to do so. I hope the supporters understand that choosing to experience something new is not about diminishing their importance to me or the club’s importance. Nothing will ever diminish that in my heart. I wish Jürgen and the team nothing but joy and success for the rest of this season and beyond. This is an amazing team and they are getting better and better all the time. There are too many people I want to thank, but I cannot name everyone individually. To all the amazing club staff who have been part of my life in Liverpool - I will miss you. To the owners, whom have tried so hard to bring success, and to the football recruitment staff for showing faith in me to bring me here and rewarding me during that journey, and to my incredible teammates, past and present, who have helped me grow and improve as a player and a person, I would like to say thank you to you all. Anything I have achieved here would not have been possible without you. And finally, to the most important people of Liverpool - the Liverpool supporters. I can never thank you enough for what you have given me during this time and no matter where I go in the world, for the rest of my life, I will always cherish Liverpool in my heart. You, the club and the city will always be a part of me. You’ll Never Walk Alone. Philippe.
11.00 Arsen Venger je rekao da ponude za Aleksisa Sančesa nema.
Juče su engleski mediji javili da je Mančester siti ponudio 25 miliona eura za Čileanca, kome na kraju sezone ističe ugovor.
BREAKING: Arsene Wenger says @Arsenal have not had an approach for @Alexis_Sanchez this month. #SSN pic.twitter.com/MRp4xDwK1G— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 9, 2018
10.55 Karlo Anćeloti, Antonio Konte i Roberto Manćini kandidati su za selektora Italija.
"La stampa" tvrdi da će nasljednik Đanpjera Venture zarađivati pet miliona eura po godini.
#Italia Ancelotti, Conte e Mancini per il dopo Ventura 🇮🇹https://t.co/OGZ4Wc1Jq9— calciomercato.it (@calciomercatoit) January 9, 2018
10.55 Igrač Totenhema Kevin N'Kodu ide na pozajmicu u Barnli do kraja sezone.
Tottenham winger Georges-Kévin N'Koudou is set to join Burnley on loan for the rest of the season. (Source: SkySports) pic.twitter.com/zf6QPf7RH5— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 9, 2018
10.50 Mančester junajted je potpisao prvi profesionalni ugovor sa 17-godišnjim Alijem Traoreom.
Manchester United starlet Aliou Traore signs first professional contract with Red Devilshttps://t.co/IzOsj46vyI pic.twitter.com/3iMeP6QeTs— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 9, 2018
-
